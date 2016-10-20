MUST READ: How to save a child's life with CPR

IT'S the heart-stopping moment every parents hopes they'll never have to witness.

But dozens of mums, preparation is key to knowing how to help their child during an emergency.

Kelly White and her daughter Polly were among the group who learned how to resuscitate babies and small children during a workshop at Terry White Chemist.

CPR workshop for parents: CQ University Paramedic Science lecturer Natalee Williams-Claassen conducts a workshop for parents showing how to perform resuscitation on babies and small children.

The Rockhampton mum explained one-year-old Polly had already given her a scare, falling over and busting her lip open.

"You hope you're never going to have to use it (CPR),” Kelly said.

"But it's good to know what we can do while we wait for help.”

Kelly said it was good for parents to have the chance to learn basic emergency health skills through free workshops like those offered by the chemist.

"A first aid course is two days and as a parent I don't have time for that,” she said.

STAYING SAFE: Kelly White and one-year-old daughter Polly attended a Terry White Chemist workshop explaining how to resuscitate babies and small children. Chris Ison ROK201016cfirstaid6

The workshop was run by CQUniversity paramedic lecturer Natalee Williams-Claassen, who said it was vital for parents to know how to handle an emergency.

"Often it's very scary and (parents are) unsure, so by having this presentation they can be a bit re-assured in terms of what they can do and what their responsibilities are,” she said.

"It's very important that parents understand they're not going to get into trouble for actually making that call (for help). If there's something unusual, something strange, if something's not sitting right with them and it's enough for them to be alarmed about it, call for help.”

When it comes to giving a child or baby CPR, Natalee said the process didn't differ much from attending to an adult.

She said it was important to check the patient's responsiveness and call for help before checking their airways and starting compressions.

The workshop, run by Terry White Chemist at Stockland Rockhampton, is part of a regular program the store hosts for parents.

Natalee said it was important for health care professionals to engage with the community.

"Prevention is better than cure as far as I'm concerned and the more the community understand possible injuries, possible dangers and emergencies and how to prevent them from occurring, I think it makes our jobs as health professionals easier,” she said.

Previously, the store has hosted workshops on settling babies to sleep and nutrition, with more planned next year.