My Country exhibition opens at gallery tonight

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

MANY indigenous Australian artists title their works 'My Country' which is the title of an exhibition that has opened at the Rockhampton Art Gallery tonight.

It is a simple yet unflinching statement about land: where they are from, where they belong.

'My Country' also refers to the more recently constructed nation of Australia, highlighting the ways in which Indigenous artists and people engage with the idea of country.

Annie Ah Sam 2008 a large-scale portrait in charcoal, crayon and synthetic polymer paint by Vernon Ah Kee. Kerri-Anne Mesner

From paintings and sculptures about ancestral epicentres, to photographs and videos that interrogate and challenge the established history of Australia, to artworks responding to political and social situations that affect all Australians today, this exhibition is about sharing experiences and telling stories.

The exhibition 'My Country - I still call Australia home' is a travelling exhibition owned by the Queensland Art Gallery/ Gallery of Modern Art.

It will be featured at the Rockhampton Art Gallery until November 27.