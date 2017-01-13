MY HARLEY HORROR: Why Rocky rider ditched prized bike before cops arrived

Ben Hall crashed his motorbike on the corner of Pennycuick St and Denham St, West Rockhampton after he'd been drinking.

AN INTOXICATED motorcyclist tried to do a runner from police, but a keen-eyed witness proved his undoing.

Ben Hall pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of drink driving and riding a motorcycle not fitted with an interlock device.

The court heard on December 5, 2016 at 8pm police were called to a single-vehicle crash on the corner of Pennycuick St and Denham St, West Rockhampton.

A Harley-Davidson registered to the Hall was found damaged at the intersection, but he was nowhere to be found.

An informant told officers they saw Hall sitting on the side of the road after crashing before he was picked up by someone in a car.

Ben Hall crashed his motorbike on the corner of Pennycuick St and Denham St, West Rockhampton after he'd been drinking.

Police tracked the car to an address where they found Hall suffering from cuts consistent with being involved in an accident.

Hall told police he was riding his bike when a dog ran out on to the road which caused him to swerve and crash.

He also admitted to drinking a number of XXXX Gold cans and when breath tested returned a reading of 0.142.

On January 23, 2016, Hall was ordered to an interlock condition until 2018 which required him to use a breath test device linked to the ignition system of any vehicle he drove.

Hall's motorbike was not fitted with such a device.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Hall $700 and disqualified him from driving for seven months for drink driving and a $300 fine with a three-month driving disqualification for driving a motorbike without an interlock device.

Traffic convictions were recorded.