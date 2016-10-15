Myriad of family fun at Middlemount Multicultural Festival

MULTICULTUAL FUN: Middlemount Multicultural Festival has something for everyone.

MIDDLEMOUNT invites you to watch, share, experience and devour the diversity at its first ever Multicultural Festival, Saturday October 15.

From 11am to 4pm visitors will be treated to a cultural showcase, celebrating the very best of Middlemount's vibrant ethnicities.

Mayor Anne Baker said the Multicultural Festival is a fantastic initiative, designed to unite locals and visitors alike.

"Festivals are a celebration, they bring people together from all backgrounds, and enhance the feeling of belonging," she said.

"We have a great line up of cultural performances, demonstrations, food stalls and activities to cater for the whole family."

"From hakas and walkabout dances to henna art and origami workshops there really is something for everyone.

"The fabric of any community is built on shared knowledge, understanding and experiences, and that's exactly what this festival will offer.

"I encourage everyone to come along, proudly represent their own ethnicity and learn a little more about those around them.

Isaac Regional Council is proud to deliver the Middlemount Multicultural Festival with funding support from the Queensland Government under the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland grants program.

For more information visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au or call Isaac Regional Council on 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227).