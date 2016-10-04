$800,000 Gold Lotto win, but so far noone has claimed it

Golden Casket officials urge anyone who bought their Gold Lotto ticket from this Rockhampton store to check their numbers now.

A SATURDAY Gold Lotto player from the weekend's draw could have extended their long weekend, if only they'd known they won more than $800,000.

Golden Casket officials are on the lookout for the lucky person who purchased their ticket in Allenstown, Rockhampton and took out the division one prize.

Because their entry was not registered to a Winners Circle card, officials have to wait for the person to check their ticket and realise their dream has come true.

Golden Casket spokesperson Belinda McDougall said because the unregistered winner has not yet claimed their division one prize, they could still be completely unaware they've won more than $800,000.

"Imagine going about your day with a Saturday Gold Lotto ticket worth more than $800,000 in your purse or wallet, or even floating around in your handbag or the centre console of your car," Ms McDougall said.

"We're encouraging Saturday Gold Lotto players who purchased an unregistered ticket in the weekend's draw from The Lucky Charm Allenstown in Allenstown Plaza to check their entry immediately because they could be a division one winner.

"We did just have a long weekend in Queensland so there's even a possibility the winner has been away maybe at the beach or camping and hasn't had the chance to check their ticket yet.

"We recommend anyone who believes they are holding the division one winning entry to keep it in a safe place and contact Golden Casket as soon as possible on 131 868 to start the prize claim process."

The division one winning entry was purchased from The Lucky Charm Allenstown, Shop 1 in Allenstown Plaza, Canning St in Allenstown.

Throughout Australia, there were five entries that won a first division prize of $802,260.67 in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

Along with the winning entry from Allenstown, there were another two first division winning entries from Queensland and two were from Victoria.

The other division one winning entries from Queensland were purchased in the central western town of Blackall and on the Sunshine Coast.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3675 on Saturday, October 1, 2016 were 35, 6, 26, 14, 22 and 37 with the supplementary numbers 31 and 10.

The weekend's winners take the Lott's division one winning tally to 116 so far this financial year, including 30 from Golden Casket.

