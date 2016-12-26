Mystery surrounding dog locked in car at Stocklands

Don't leave your dog in the car this summer. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

BREAKING 3.30pm: A DRAMATIC turn of events is unfolding in the Stockland Rockhampton car park this afternoon.

What started as a call from a concerned citizen about a "distressed” dog locked in a car, could soon end in a woman being united with her allegedly stolen dog.

It is believed police received a call this afternoon about a small dog locked in a car outside the Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.

The caller said the dog was upset, and had been there for quite some time.

But it is understood police soon received a second call, from a woman who said she knew the identity of the miniature fox terrier.

It had been allegedly stolen from her friend the night before, from the Westwood Hotel.

It is unclear whether police have yet arrived at the scene.

More to come.