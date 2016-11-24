Myths and facts about violence against women

MYTH BUSTERS: Any woman can be a victim of violence.

THERE'S a lot of myths and misconceptions about violence against women as it can be a tough subject to talk about, but The White Ribbon Campaign has busted some of these myths about violence against women in the lead up to White Ribbon Day on Friday.

There is nothing we can do to stop violence against women

Violence against women has been shown to be a product of learned attitudes, norms and social inequalities.

However, these learned attitudes can be unlearned.

All women in society have the right to live a life free from abuse.

The White Ribbon Campaign starts this ball rolling by sending a clear message that men will not tolerate violence against women.

Women should just remove themselves from abusive relationships

There are many reasons why women stay in abusive relationships.

These can include a fear that the man will get more violent, financial dependence, isolation, concern for their children, family pressures and lack of community support.

Men who are abusive often use strategies to cause their partners to be dependent on them and encourage her to blame herself for the abuse.

Some people deserve to be beaten for provoking the violence

The majority of people who are abused try to avoid their partner's violent episodes at all costs.

Responsibility for violence rests solely with the abuser.

Violence against women only occurs in specific groups

Women of all cultural backgrounds, religions, levels of education, sexual orientation, occupation and community position can be victims of violence.

Violence only happens to a small amount of women

According to VicHealth violence is the biggest cause of injury and death for women between 18 and 45.

One in three Australian women will experience physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.