Narrative art weaves a tale

27th Oct 2016 9:08 AM
NATURAL BEAUTY: Michelle Black with her multi-plate linoprint "An ancient landscape” at the front of the Walter Reid Cultural Centre, inspired by a recent trip to central Australia.
NATURAL BEAUTY: Michelle Black with her multi-plate linoprint "An ancient landscape" at the front of the Walter Reid Cultural Centre, inspired by a recent trip to central Australia.

VISUAL Arts in Rockhampton is well and truly alive this spring with the Capricornia Printmakers fifth annual exhibition sprouting at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre at the end of this week.

Titled Narrative, the exhibition features twenty local and regional printmakers, as well as a number of local high school students, and is due to open tomorrow night.

Artist Peta Lloyd said: "The Narrative Exhibition marks an important milestone for the Capricornia Printmakers. It celebrates the fifth anniversary of a very exciting journey. Each year, we go from strength to strength, and this year we have welcomed quite a number of new members to the group, with many showing their work for the first time in this exhibition.”

She said the theme of the exhibition is based loosely around the creation of a narrative, the telling of stories through artwork. You'll hear tales of childhood memories, of moving house and unlocking the secrets of the ancient world, geological time lines and etiquette, Hungarian myths and Persian queens.

"The Narrative exhibition is filled to the brim with original fine art prints and artist books. A number of our artists have won regional awards and their work is highly sought after, with some artists' work selling quickly during exhibitions and being acquired by regional galleries. We also like to encourage local high school students to enter their work into the exhibition. For some students, this will be the first time they have publicly exhibited their work, and it could be the springboard to future studies in art. This year we will have over thirty works from local students on display.”

"This group of twenty-something like-minded local print artists has been working energetically and enthusiastically together throughout the five years they have been together. We have worked collectively on many projects, including hanging hundreds of print-filled jars from the fig trees at the Botanic Gardens, to making giant printed emus and cows at Wrapt in Rocky.”

All art lovers and the general public are welcome to attend the opening tomorrow, visit the exhibition or enrol in the nature journal workshop.

There will be a monoprinting workshop on Sunday November 6 where members of the public can make a gorgeous hand-stitched booklet with leaf printed pages and covers. The three and a half hour workshop will be held in the printmaking studio from 9am - 12:30pm and includes all materials and morning tea for $45.

capricorniaprintmakers @gmail.com to secure your position.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
NATURAL BEAUTY: Michelle Black with her multi-plate linoprint "An ancient landscape” at the front of the Walter Reid Cultural Centre, inspired by a recent trip to central Australia.

