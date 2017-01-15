34°
News

Narrow escape for teenager in Wheel of Fire fall

Luke Mortimer
| 15th Jan 2017 9:04 AM
Aerial photo of the Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge.
Aerial photo of the Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: THE teenager who fell about 4m down a cliff face at the Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge is lucky to be alive, says a Mackay rescuer.

Mackay Fire Station Officer Neil Mellifont has warned others against climbing or other reckless activity in the gorge, after at least five deaths and countless injuries over the past three decades.

It's thought the 19-year-old male teen was swimming in one of the top water pools at the gorge, known as the Wheel of Fire Cascades, about 4.30pm on Saturday when he fell, making contact with a rock face, bouncing and sliding downward until he landed on a ledge.

Mackay Fire Station firefighters dashed to the aid of a teenager who'd fallen metres down a cliff face at Finch Hatton Gorge on Saturday. Pictured is (back) Anthony Eagleton, Macka Rowe, station officer Neil Mellifont, station officer Tony Schofield and (front) Teun Van Moolenbroek, Luke Hamdorf and Kiel Saron.
Mackay Fire Station firefighters dashed to the aid of a teenager who'd fallen metres down a cliff face at Finch Hatton Gorge on Saturday. Pictured is (back) Anthony Eagleton, Macka Rowe, station officer Neil Mellifont, station officer Tony Schofield and (front) Teun Van Moolenbroek, Luke Hamdorf and Kiel Saron. Luke Mortimer

He was left with a suspected broken leg, an injured back and injured ribs.

"He was out there with friends, about six of them. When we arrived the ambulance was on scene but hadn't made contact with the young gentleman," Mr Mellifont said.

"It was a matter of how we were going to get him from the other side of the gorge. With all the water we had over the past few weeks and yesterday (Saturday), there was a lot of water in the gorge, it was flowing quite strong."

Mr Mellifont said it was a long, strenuous job for rescuers, including Queensland Fire and Emergency's Swiftwater Rescue Team, the State Emergency Service, RACQ CQ Rescue, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service.

"The original call was for a vertical rescue with our ropes. But when we got on scene we could see we needed Swiftwater Rescue to get him across the water, get him down the embankment and walk him out," he said.

"From the time we left here until we got back was about six hours. Probably took us three or four hours to get him out. It was a long walk, that's for sure.

"We carried all our gear in and made an assessment how we'd get him out. Then SES turned up and we were able to use their manpower to carry him out while we got our equipment out.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter waits at Finch Hatton Showgrounds after winching crew members to assist the injured 19-year-old who fell down a cliff face at Finch Hatton Gorge.
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter waits at Finch Hatton Showgrounds after winching crew members to assist the injured 19-year-old who fell down a cliff face at Finch Hatton Gorge. RACQ CQ Rescue

"He had busted ribs, a sore back and neck and a possible broken leg. He was in quite a bit of pain and he was quite cold laying on the rocks in the drizzly rain and the water running down the waterfall. There was a lot coming down.

"On previous experience, he was lucky he didn't fall all the way down the rocks and hit his head."

Mr Mellifont said the teenager's fall should act as a warning to others thinking about scaling rocks around Finch Hatton Gorge.

"It's a popular swimming spot but people have to remember you can't go climbing the Wheel of Fire. There's plenty of signs warning people not to do it. You can slide down it quite easily - we've been up there a few times for jobs to get people out, and when people have died up there," he said.

"It's a great spot, but don't climb around there, it's very dangerous."

 

The Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge.
The Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge. Contributed

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the service's helicopter was tasked about 6pm on Saturday night to help the teenager, who was about 60 kilometres west of Mackay.

"While preparing for a patient transfer from Proserpine around 6pm last night (Saturday), the Mackay-based RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was re-tasked to assist," she said.

"On arrival at Finch Hatton Gorge, the Rescue Crew Officer and Flight Paramedic on board the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter were winched down to assist QAS officers who had traveled by road and were already on scene, while the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew to nearby Finch Hatton Showgrounds for further instructions."

RACQ CQ Rescue crewman David Willaims said it was tricky freeing the teen from the ledge at the gorge.

"The Flight Paramedic administered pain relief to the to the injured teen but due to an element of risk in winching the patient at night and from thick rainforest, it was decided a safer option was to walk the man out on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance," he explained.

"Around 40 emergency services personnel including QAS, SES, QFS and RACQ CQ Rescue helped to carry the 19 year old on a stretcher to the ambulance vehicle for his transfer to Mackay Base Hospital.

"The trek from the scene of the accident along walking paths and across a river to the waiting ambulance took around 45 minutes."

The 19-year-old teenager was in a stable condition at Mackay Base Hospital on Saturday morning.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter waits at Finch Hatton Showgrounds after winching crew members to assist the injured 19-year-old who fell down a cliff face at Finch Hatton Gorge.
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter waits at Finch Hatton Showgrounds after winching crew members to assist the injured 19-year-old who fell down a cliff face at Finch Hatton Gorge. RACQ CQ Rescue

*Correction: The teen fell 4m, not 40m as originally reported.

 

INITIAL: A TEENAGER has fallen at least four metres and likely broken his leg while scaling a cliff at Finch Hatton Gorge, says Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES).

Emergency services found out about the fall at the Wheel of Fire Cascades about 4.30pm on Saturday, a QFES spokesman said.

It's thought the male teen made contact with a rockface as he fell, bouncing and sliding downward until he landed.

On arrival, rescuers found the 19-year-old stuck on a ledge with a suspected broken leg, injured ribs and an injured back.

QFES' Swiftwater Rescue swung into action and the team eventually took him to safety hours later.

State Emergency Service (SES), Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

The hospital has been contacted for more information

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  cliff climbing fall finch hatton finch hatton gorge queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency service queensland police service ses wheel of fire

Vandalism rears its ugly head in this CQ town

Vandalism rears its ugly head in this CQ town

Council forced to use ratepayer funds to repair ripped switches, smashed skylights and damaged turf.

Elderly man taken to hospital after alleged snake bite in CQ

An eastern brown snake.

QAS responded to the call to the rural location

Cause behind Capricorn Coast sand dune fire is unknown

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

11.15AM: Three fire crews responded to the blaze near Lioness Park

What police found in this woman's purse was the last straw

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

How an everyday item landed a Rocky woman in court

Local Partners

What police found in this woman's purse was the last straw

How an everyday item landed a Rocky woman in court

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Man caught with cut-throat razor twice in a week

Generic Rockhampton Court.

He was 'too lazy' to take the weapon out of his car

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend

Check out the LEGO this week

Looking for something to do? There's plenty happening in the region

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

One Direction fans made Briana Jungwirth's life 'nightmare'

One Direction fans made Briana Jungwirth's life 'nightmare'

Briana Jungwirth has found it tough having a baby with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson because she's been slammed with abuse from fans.

Blac Chyna's possession charges dropped

Blac Chyna's drugs possession case has been dismissed

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce settlement revealed

Depp will keep all his cars and homes

New Flaming Lips album out now

Singer Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips perform at The Music of David Bowie tribute concert at Carnegie Hall, last year.

Oczy Mlody's name inspired by Polish phrase

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman

Aussie star opens up about family life

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

POSSIBILTIY FOR SUBDIVISION! $199,000 Negotiable.

2 Alma Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This timber home is built on a 569m² corner allotment of prime real-estate. Only 2 streets from the new High Rise Apartments built on the river front. This...

10 ha Vacant and Ready To Build On

Lot 2 Goodman Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ... $269,000

This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ideal if you are looking at moving out of town and build your own home. Heaps of room to have horses a few...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $230,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Affordable Luxury

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $299,000

This low-set modern brick home is still under the builder's warranty. A large open plan tiled and air-conditioned kitchen, dining and lounge with sliding glass...

Perfect Parcel of Land

20 Joseph Street, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality ... $135,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality and size. Close to the centre of Gracemere, just a short drive to schools and shops this...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!