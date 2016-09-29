Nation pauses to remember fallen police officers

A CANDLELIGHT vigil in the Police Memorial Park last night paid tribute to the lives lost in the line of duty, and commenced National Police Remembrance Day commemorations in Rockhampton.

As the nation paused this morning to pay tribute to the 143 fallen Queensland Police Service officers, local police personnel marched from the Rockhampton Police Station, along Denham St towards the Presbyterian Church for a memorial service.

Police Minister Bill Byrne and Commissioner Ian Stewart were among those who paused to pay tribute to the 143 fallen Queensland Police Service officers.

At a service held at Albert Street Uniting Church in Brisbane, Commissioner Stewart said the day was an important time to pause, to honour, remember and thank those police officers whose lives had been lost while performing their duties.

Minister Byrne said services, marches and vigils had been held throughout the State to remember those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the community they served.

"This is our time to remember those 143 officers and to tell their families and friends that we will not forget them,” Minister Byrne said.

"We also remember the QPS members who are no longer with us. The men and women who faithfully served the QPS are truly missed. I have comfort in knowing their memories will live on in the hearts and minds of their loved ones.”

Commissioner Stewart said no greater sacrifice could be asked for, or could be made by, the men and women acknowledged on National Police Remembrance Day.

"Nor must we forget their families, partners, friends and colleagues who also have sacrificed and lost so much," he said.

"While each officer's job may differ slightly, at the beginning of each shift, every officer faces uncertainty as to what may occur.

"Sometimes these interactions are part of normal daily duties and some may be the result of an emergent or dangerous situation.

"No matter how experienced, skilled, equipped, or courageous an officer may be, at times, fate and circumstances will conspire, resulting in the serious injury or the tragic death of an officer.

"Police Remembrance Day not only honours those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, but recognises the commitment, dedication and bravery of all past, present and future police officers."

This year, a historical review of police records resulted in three names added to the QPS Honour Roll:

Sergeant Thomas James Heaney, who died in 1906 in South Brisbane from assault injuries he sustained while attempting to arrest two break and enter offenders at the Norman Hotel, Woolloongabba in 1905.

Constable Benjamin Ebbitt, who died in 1894 in Highgate Hill from injuries he sustained during the attempted arrest of two offenders for an assault incident in Croydon in 1890.

Senior Constable Henry James Fetherston, who died in 1885 from a horse riding accident at Maryborough.

This year also marks the anniversary of the deaths of the following police officers, whom we honour and remember:

120 years since the death of Constable Arthur Lowe, who died after falling from his horse on October 20, 1896.

120 years since Constable James Quinn drowned in floodwaters on January 31, 1896.

110 years since Sergeant Thomas Heaney died from injuries sustained during an arrest on September 27, 1906.

This year marks 100 years since the deaths of four officers who died on active service during the First World War. We remember:

Constable Joseph Thompson

Constable Thomas Dedman

Constable George Dewhurst

Constable William Bishop

. 90 years since Constable Robert Alexander died in a riding incident while on patrol on May 21, 1926.

. 60 years since Constable 1/c Roy Doyle drowned while attempting to save lives in a river on April 1, 1956.

. 60 years since Constable Kevin Mason was killed in a traffic incident on May 9, 1956.

. 60 years since Senior Constable Douglas Gregory died from injuries received in a traffic accident on October 25, 1956.

. 60 years since Constable Brian Gabriel was killed in a traffic incident on November 24, 1956.

. 50 years since Constable James Reid lost his life in a traffic incident on April 6, 1966.

. 50 years since Senior Constable Colin Wilson died from injuries received in a traffic incident on September 15, 1966.

. 20 years since Constable Shayne Gill was killed by a motor vehicle while on duty on May 21, 1996.

. And, 10 years since Detective Sergeant Stewart Kerlin lost his life in a traffic incident on November 11, 2006.

Blue ribbons are available from any police station for a small donation and the proceeds will go towards charities Queensland Police Legacy and Community Supporting Police.