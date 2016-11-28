NBN happy with Rocky roll out, but not everyone's convinced

RHIANNON Williams knows how important internet can be in rural and regional communities, so she couldn't be happier NBN is rolling out in Rocky.

However, it seems Rhiannon is among the few who are happy with the rollout as the general consensus seems to be not so great when it comes to the NBN.

The Morning Bulletin took to Facebook and asked its readers what they thought of the rollout, receiving mostly negative views towards the NBN.

Responses such as "It's a joke, just cancelled with my current provider as they couldn't provide a working service” came flooding in.

Rhiannon has had the NBN for two years and her premises in Norman Gardens is among the 19,656 ready for service in Rockhampton.

"I love the speed of NBN, there is no 'worst part' for me about NBN.” she said.

"I use the internet mostly for study and watching online lectures.

"It's important that I can get the lectures quickly and not have buffering because if it pauses I forget what I have just watched and have to reload it anyway.”

Rhiannon, who is originally from Theodore, said coming to Rocky from working in a rural bank made her realise the necessity for reliable internet.

"These days rural towns need NBN, especially businesses, to process transactions faster.”

The NBN team said the rollout in Rockhampton was progressing well with a further 25,897 planned or under construction for service, however they could not provide specific numbers on the roll out.

Telstra, which is one of the 100 service providers for NBN, said they had heard mostly good reviews about the new internet connection.

Rockhampton Telstra area general manager Rachel Cliffe said as the leading provider of NBN services in the region they were pleased with the rate at which customers were taking it up but again could not provide specific numbers on how many customers had signed up.

"The rollout of fast and reliable broadband means Rockhampton residents may have access to smarter home technologies and the possibility to make their home and family lives more connected,” she said.

"Customers on the NBN have told us they have been pleased with the experience, using the NBN for everything, from video-streaming and seamless gaming to managing their businesses online, and we are excited to offer this to Rockhampton locals.”