NBN: Low speeds, drop-out complaints double in one year

Owen Jacques
| 17th Nov 2016 7:53 AM Updated: 8:45 AM
How is the NBN where you are?
How is the NBN where you are? MICK TSIKAS

FOR the most prolific internet users, the National Broadband Network was the great wired hope.

But in the past 12 months, complaints about the NBN have almost doubled compared to the year before.

In the 2015-16 financial year, 13,406 complaints were made about the NBN to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.

That's almost double the 6715 NBN complaints made the year before.

The ombudsman says that's not surprising given the NBN is constantly being rolled out to more people.

In the past financial year, 715,000 more Australians received access to the NBN.

Of the complaints, almost 7500 related to NBN faults which was 147.8% more than the year before.

About 8000 complained about connections, with their NBN connection either delayed or the supplier missed an appointment.

That's up 63.5% on the year before.

In one case, a man was promised an NBN connection, so he disconnected his other service.

After five weeks, it was still not connected, and now the man had run up $300 in mobile internet charges.

The company, which wasn't named, had somehow failed to follow-through on 13 different connection orders.

A spokesman for the NBN said "one fault or one complaint is one too many".

"We have been scaling up rapidly and we are now activating close to 29,000 end users per week," he said.

"We will continue to enhance our construction and activation processes and work with our Retail Service Providers improve service levels and satisfaction."

Bundaberg NBN users have complained the most, out of any town in Australia, with 225 complaints in the past year.

Caboolture in south-east Queensland rounds out the top five with 182 complaints.

 

 

TOP 10 TOWNS FOR NBN COMPLAINTS

  • Bundaberg, QLD    225
     
  • Belmont, NSW    204
     
  • Toukley, NSW    192
     
  • Wyong, NSW    188
     
  • Caboolture, QLD    182
     
  • Ballarat, VIC    165
     
  • Blacktown NSW    157
     
  • Central Coast, NSW    149
     
  • Launceston, TAS    148
     
  • Gosford NSW    135

