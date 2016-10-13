NBN ready and waiting for more Rocky suburbs

Workers install a NBN cabnet at Agnes Street as work starts on the roll out in Rockhampton.

BY JULY next year, the whole of Rockhampton will be up to speed online with the nbn expected to be fully rolled out.

Six thousand, four hundred homes and businesses are today able to order services over the nbn by contacting their phone company or internet service provider.

Residents in Wandal, West Rockhampton, Kawana, North Rockhampton, The Common and Rockhampton Airport can now benefit from the fast and reliable broadband.

This is on top of the more than 5,600 premises in parts of Port Curtis, The Range, West Rockhampton, Allenstown and Rockhampton City that were made ready for service in July this year.

Further construction is currently under way in Koongal, Berseker, Frenchville, Depot Hill and Norman Gardens, with the entire region expected to be nbn ready in the first half of next year.

nbn State Corporate Affairs Manager Kylie Lindsay said with more premises in the region coming online, it was an exciting time for Rockhampton.

"Access to fast broadband through the nbn is designed to provide a range of benefits for homes and businesses such as improved opportunities to work from home, better access to online education tools and more options for on-demand entertainment,” Ms Lindsay said.

Ms Lindsay said that the switch is not automatic and residents and businesses need to contact their preferred service provide and place an order to move their landline phone and internet services over to the nbn network.