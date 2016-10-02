Nebo a push poet's heaven

RHYTHM AND RHYMES: Calling all bush poets: Join in the fun at the 15th annual Nebo Bush Poets Smoko, Sunday October 9, just like local poet Bill Bruce.

FOLLOW in the footsteps of Banjo Patterson and Henry Lawson at the 15th Annual Nebo Bush Poets Smoko.

The festivities will kick off from 9.30am to 1pm, Sunday October 9 at the Nebo Museum.

Mayor Anne Baker said bush larrikins and lyricists are welcome to showcase their talent.

"If you love to spin a yarn make sure you enter the Amateur Poetry Competition with prizes up for grabs.

"Local bush poet Dan Lockyer is back to host the event, while his daughter and singer Kate Lockyer will get your toes tapping.

"There's plenty to win with a lucky door prize and raffle tickets on sale.

"Funds raised through the raffles will be donated to the Nebo Town Rural Fire Brigade.

"Entry proceeds from the day will help the Nebo Museum continue to preserve local historical exhibits.

Tickets are $10 per adult with free entry for children under 18 years.

Entry includes morning tea 'smoko' and a sausage sizzle lunch.

RSVP for catering purposes by emailing nebo.museum@isaac.qld.gov.au or calling 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227).

For more details on events in Isaac visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/events