Nebo poetry lovers unite for Smoko

WARM WELCOME: Deputy Mayor Geoff Bethel at the Nebo Busy Poets.

LOVABLE larrikins and budding bush poets converged on the Nebo Museum for the 15th annual Nebo Bush Poet's Smoko.

The day was hosted by local poet Dan Lockyer with musical entertainment by his daughter Kate Lockyer.

Yarns were flowing during the Amateur Poetry Competition with Bill Bruce taking out People's Choice for Best Poet.

Deputy Mayor Cr Geoff Bethel said the upcoming centenarian was voted the clear winner by the audience with his impressive rendition of Banjo Patterson's classic, the Man from Snowy River.

"Bill, who turns 100 in January, is a Nebo Bush Poets Smoko veteran known for his passion for poetry and recited several poems from memory," Cr Beoff Bethel said.

"Around 70 patrons were treated to entertaining performances by enthusiastic poets, bush yarn spinners and enjoyed a scrumptious smoko."

"John Lloyd returned to share his bush poems and Shirley Friend, formerly of the Naked Poets, paid a surprise visit and wowed the crowd with her irreverent rhymes," he said.

"There was also unplanned, but moving tributes in prose, to the late Snow Burgess."

"Wife of the late Tom Oliver, Louise, also recited some of the stalwart's poems he'd penciled."

The Bush Poet's Smoko is a great annual event that not only keeps the Australian tradition of bush poetry alive, but also gives back to the community.

Funds raised through the raffles were donated to the Nebo Town Rural Fire Brigade.

Entry proceeds will help the Nebo Museum.