Man armed with box cutter involved in hospital situation

WHAT WE KNOW:

Residents reported a high police presence at Yeppoon Hospital via social media just after 10am

Reports indicated a negotiator had been called to the hospital.

A man has locked himself in a cupboard in the hospital armed with a box cutter

A spokesperson from Yeppoon Police said there is no danger to the public with regards to the situation at the Yeppoon Hospital.

The spokesperson said the situation was well contained by police at the scene.

witness said there was an area of the hospital cordoned off but people were still able to get in and out of the hospital.

The Bulletin is seeking further information from Queensland Police and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services.

UPDATE 10.25AM: A spokesperson for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services says they can not comment on the situation at the Yeppoon Hospital as it was a police matter.

The Bulletin is still waiting for information the Queensland Police Service about the lockdown at the hospital.

UPDATE: 10.50am: A WITNESS at the scene says people can still access the hospital.

They said there were no police officers outside of the building anymore, but they were not sure if there were police officers inside.

UPDATE 11:05AM: A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokesman said a man has locked himself in a cupboard, armed with a box cutter, at the Yeppoon Hospital.

The spokesman said hospital security staff had tried to convince the man to come out of the cupboard and give them the box cutter before calling for police assistance.

He said the hospital is not in lockdown.