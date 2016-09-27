Neil Fisher on Adani, Glencore And Abbot Point

LAST week another key piece of Central Queensland's mining future was ticked. With Adani and Glencore finalising the terms in relation to the future operation of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal in Queensland. Abbot Point currently has one operating terminal, Adani Abbot Point Terminal.

The terminal was acquired by the Adani Group by way of a 99 year lease from the Queensland Government on 1 June 2011. Since that time, the Terminal has been operated by Glencore's Abbot Point Bulk Coal Pty Ltd under an Operations and Maintenance Agreement. Adani has invested more than $1.8 billion in the existing terminal at Abbot Point terminal.

Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj said the transition is a key milestone in Adani's well advanced plans for Abbot Point, and is yet another demonstration of Adani's commitment to building a long term future with Queensland.

Current users of the Port can be assured that this transition will not impact on the day to day operations and management of the terminal. Glencore will continue to supply coal for export to the Abbot Point Coal Terminal from its Newlands and Collinsville open cut coal mines.

Anthony Pitt, Director of Logistics and Procurement for Glencore's coal business in Australia, acknowledged the Glencore team's achievements in operating the port. And said throughout our time as operator, the port has maintained a world class safety and environmental record and has consistently increased the volumes of coal processed and exported to customers around the world.