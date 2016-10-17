Neville Hewitt Bridge to be reduced to single lanes

Neville Hewitt bridge. View from chopper during Fitzroy River in flood. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK7111cho-S10

THE Neville Hewitt Bridge will be reduced to single lanes at night from 23 October 2016 between 7pm-6am.

The Department of Main Roads says the closure is for the installation of signage.

Work is expected to continue over three nights and will include lane closures on the outside lanes, both northbound and southbound.

In addition, routine maintenance inspects will begin on the bridge on October 31 from 7pm-5am, for a period of four nights.

This will include single lane closures.

For more information call the Rockhampton office of The Department of Transport and Main Roads on 07 4931 1500.