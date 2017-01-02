New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

If you are struggling to keep the children amused post Christmas, here are five ideas of things to do in the region:

1. Rockhampton Zoo

The Rockhampton Zoo recently added a new bird to its Australian Rainforest Aviary.

Jagger, the eastern whipbird, was released into the aviary on December 29.

You can also check out the different ways the animals at the zoo cope with the heat of summer, just like the chimpanzees in this video.

2. Towers of tomorrow

Visitors to the Rockhampton Art Gallery are invited to create their own 'towers of tomorrow' with over 200,000 loose LEGO® bricks.

This is a ticketed exhibition with timed entry.

This exhibition is open to ages 3 years and up; and all children under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.

There are five sessions daily until March 5.

Entry is: $5 per person; $3 for concession card holders; children 2 years and under are free.

Bookings are essential. Tickets available from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office on 4927 4111.

3. The Mill Gallery

Check out the "Summer Holidays" Art Exhibition at The Mill Gallery and on Thursday, there is a workshop where you can learn from Ainslie McMahon on how to make a native bird with paper mache.

4. Family Carnival

Check out the carnival at Stapleton Park (Rockhampton PCYC) which is open from 5.30pm-9pm daily until January 8. Cost is $5 per ride or $30 for unlimited rides.