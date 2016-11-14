34°
New Bowen Basin coal mine to bring 350 jobs

Emily Smith
| 13th Nov 2016 6:42 PM Updated: 14th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hopes the mine will get the final go-ahead this week.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hopes the mine will get the final go-ahead this week.

A JAPANESE company may give the go-ahead this week for a new coking coal mine to open up near Glenden, bringing 350 construction jobs to the region next year.

The Byerwen Coal Project, 140km west of Mackay, is a $1.76b joint venture between QCoal and JFE Steel, that plans on producing 10 million tonnes of coking coal a year for the next 50 years.

While it secured state and federal government approvals in 2014, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hopes to meet with JFE Steel in Japan on Tuesday "in a bid to finalise the go-ahead for the Byerwen Coal Project".

A statement from the Premier's office stated that "JFE Steel has sourced much of its high quality coking coal from Queensland and needs more of it. The steel making giant is now the preferred supplier of rail track to Aurizon."

The premier's trip will also include a formal agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries and the Queensland University of Technology into the potential for a concentrated solar photovoltaic demonstration project in Queensland.

SEI plans to produce their battery storage systems in the state as they find "more opportunities in off-grid, regional areas".

Expanded tourism and international education opportunities will also be on the table.

Ms Palaszczuk said Japan was now the state's second-largest trading partner, with total trade worth $11.6 billion - nearly 17% of Queensland's total exports.

"I will reassure Japan's business, tourism and education sectors that Queensland is open for business. We value their business and the partnerships we have forged," she said.

"For over 40 years, Japan has invested heavily in Queensland beginning with coal mines in the 1960s."

