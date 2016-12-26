New business opens in Yeppoon

BUSINESS SAVVY: Yeppoon's Brendon Rosel has recently started his own business, Rosel Rural Contacting, working on pumps and irrigation systems across CQ.

FOR as long as he can remember, the outdoors has been somewhere Brendon Rosel feels most at home.

"As a young boy, he would come home from school every day and work on his vegie garden that he'd built in the backyard," mum Leeanne said.

"That's not something you'd see many kids doing."

Fast-forward more than 20 years and the 30-year-old Yeppoon man has turned his passion for working on the land into his own business, Rosel Rural Contracting.

Working on irrigation and pumping systems for the past six years, the new father took the plunge and launched his own brand, servicing a large area of Central Queensland.

The pump technician - who also holds a qualification in greenkeeping, having worked in the field for nine years - said he was excited about this new opportunity.

"I've been going out to a lot of properties repairing or installing pumps or irrigation systems," he told the The Morning Bulletin recently.

"Water is like gold to a farmer, so it's important for them to have their pumps running smoothly, because it can affect their entire farming operations.

"So it's a good feeling to be able to get them out of trouble."

Dams, creeks and bores were what Mr Rosel said he mainly worked on, but he hoped to move into larger commercial work as the business grew.

"It's a strange profession because there's no real qualification for it but it uses the skills of a fitter combined with a plumber," he said.

"I just hope to be able to fill that gap here in the region and provide a good service to people."