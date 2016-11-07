New café product of local collaboration

BRANCHING OUT: Natalie Mueller at her new café, The Little Olive on William St, Rockhampton.

IF YOU were looking for a new favourite café, this might be it.

The Little Olive on William St in the Rockhampton CBD just had their soft opening and is sure to become the place to be in the near future.

The first thing you notice when you walk in is the quaint atmosphere and the locally made furniture and art that surrounds you.

From the benches to the light fittings, local fingerprints cover every inch of the interior.

Owner Natalie Mueller began Olive Catering 14 years ago, but has decided to branch out and start a café.

"It's always been in my direction, but I sort of hesitated at a restaurant because I've got three kids and they're also my focus,” Natalie said.

"But I just think this will allow my creativity to flow.

"I can't wait for Christmas to be doing Christmas baking, I'm a Pinterest junkie.”

The café is a collaboration, bringing together the produce and skills of people all over the region.

"It's about using as much local produce as possible,” Natalie said.

"I went to the Sunday markets yesterday for produce for our salads, everything was from the Sunday markets... we use organic produce where possible.

"I've had local people make everything in here.

"It's been a really good collaboration.”

Natalie said quality was the point of difference at The Little Olive which is sure to prove key to their success.

"Our presentation is our forte and the quality of our ingredients,” Natalie said.

"Everything is freshly made, we'll be baking everyday.”

The Little Olive is hoping to provide a wider range of food to its customers in the future.

"We're doing gourmet salads and the cakes and we're going to progress to take-away dinners,” Natalie said.

"We'll also maybe start to do cookery classes and different food tasting.”

The Little Olive is located at 124 William St, Rockhampton.