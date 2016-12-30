New comedy hangout opens for New Year's Eve in East St

LAUGH OUT LOUD: Rockhampton stand up comedian Jodie van de Wetering at new comedy club, The Red Dahlia Bar, opening on New Year's Eve.

ROCKHAMPTON is kicking off 2017 with a laugh or two, with the opening of a pop-up lounge bar and comedy club created by three local comedians.

75 East St - the shop recognisable for its 'Birds of a Feather' mural - will be transformed into The Red Dahlia Bar, Rockhampton's first space specifically set up with live comedy in mind.

The project is the self-funded brainchild of Thomas Sayers, Thabo Tshuma and Jodie van de Wetering.

Visiting comedians David Woodhead and James McKenzie will be raising the curtain - and the roof - at Red Dahlia's opening night on New Year's Eve.

Born and raised in the Northern Territory, RAW Comedy national finalist David Woodhead is one of Australia's best up and coming young comedians, while James McKenzie one of the most recognisable young faces in the Brisbane comedy scene and co-host of comedy podcast, The Weekly Fourcast.

The Red Dahlia Bar sends a big shout-out to Swanwick Murray Roche Lawyers for their support and assistance in this project.