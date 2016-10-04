New retail website is all about women's business

TWO Central Queensland women have launched a new retail website that encourages women to buy from brands with female leaders.

Jade Collins from Rockhampton and Alanna Bastin-Byrne from Mackay, have launched over 2000 brands on femeconomy.com.au.

"Two facts led me to create Femeconomy. The first, women make 85% of consumer purchase decisions," Miss Collins said.

"The second, gender equality won't be achieved until 2133 at the current rate of progress.

"I thought if we could channel women's significant economic purchasing power towards brands with female leaders, then we'd really make a positive impact in the world for women.

"We believe that if there are more female leaders, men and women will start to benefit from more flexible working arrangements, there will be more income for families as the gender and superannuation pay gap closes and we will start to normalise women as leaders in our community."

Research from the Peterson Institute of International Economics shows that going from having no women in corporate leadership to a 30% female share is associated with a 15% increase in profitability for a typical firm.

"The criteria to be a Femeconomy friendly brand is to be at least 50% female owned or have 30% of women on the board," co-founder of Femeconomy and Jade's sister-in-law, Mrs Bastin-Byrne said.

"With board membership, it was important for us to align with the Australian Institute of Company Directors' target of 30% of women on boards by 2018."

"Each week on Femeconomy we will highlight a brand, it's products and a female leader. At Femeconomy you can save your favourite brands, so they are easy to locate when you come back to the site. And companies can also submit their brands to us. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn."

"We know Rockhampton and Mackay are active in the startup space and we are proud of where we grew up," Miss Collins said.

"We hope the story of launching our site encourages other regional entrepreneurs to go for it!"