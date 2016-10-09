34°
New degree builds student employment

9th Oct 2016 3:25 PM
The new degree will allow students flexibility to undertake apprenticeships and study
The new degree will allow students flexibility to undertake apprenticeships and study Digital Vision

AN INNOVATIVE new degree will help students build a career in the construction industry.

The Bachelor of Construction will be delivered by CQUniversity starting in 2017 and was designed by both university and TAFE teachers.

It allows students to complete a Diploma of Construction after the first one and a half years of study.

The first part of the program is delivered at the Rockhampton City campus, full-time over four terms, with the remainder of the program delivered online with options available for full-time or part-time study.

This unique approach will allow students the flexibility of picking up full-time, hands-on work in the construction industry while they complete the remainder of their degree.

Students who enter an apprenticeship after the first one and a half years of study have the opportunity of completing both their trade and university qualification at around the same time.

Head of Program for the new degree Dr Darryl O'Brien explained the flexibility of the course will make students more attractive to employers in an increasingly competitive market.

"This new degree is a way for students seeking apprenticeship opportunities to learn both theoretical and practical skills in the classroom while they seek out opportunities for employment,” Dr O'Brien said.

"The first four terms will see students attend classes on a full-time basis, after which time they will have met the requirements of a Diploma of Construction and also picked up the theoretical competencies of a Certificate III in Carpentry.

"We expect that following the completion of the first four terms of the course most students will seek employment opportunities as either an apprentice builder or carpenter, in Queensland or interstate.

"While completing their apprenticeship they will also have the option of completing the remainder of their degree part-time via distance education.

"Upon completion of their trade and their degree, they will then be prepared for a number of different career paths in the construction industry, from a licenced builder to a project manager.”

A free information session will be held on October 11 from 5pm - 6.30 pmat the CQUniversity Rockhampton North Campus.

Construction facts

  • The building and construction industry is a key driver of the Australian economy
  • The construction workforce currently represents more than 9% of the total Australian workforce with the number of jobs in the industry expected to increase by 300,000 to 1.3 million employees by 2021
  • More than 4 000 residents living in the Capricorn region are employed within the construction industry
  • The property industry accounts for 1/9th of Australia's total GDP with the industry worth more than $182 billion
