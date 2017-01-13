35°
New emergency contraceptive for CQ by February

Trinette Stevens
| 13th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
ellaOne is a new emergency contraceptive that will be available in Rockhampton in February
ellaOne is a new emergency contraceptive that will be available in Rockhampton in February

IN another big announcement for Marie Stopes and the women of Rockhampton, a new emergency contraceptive pill will be available at the clinic and at most pharmacies come February 1.

EllaOne is a single tablet morning after pill that can prevent a pregnancy even when a woman is about to ovulate.

This is when a woman is at the greatest risk of falling pregnant.

While the pill should ideally taken as soon as possible after unprotected intercourse, it's effective for up to five days afterwards.

This is two days longer than the levonorgestrel (or "morning after”) pill, which is currently the most common emergency contraceptive in Australia.

But taking the pill as soon as possible after unprotected sex gives the best chance of preventing an unwanted pregnancy.

Some studies have suggest EllaOne can be up to three times more effective than the levonorgestrel pill when taken within 24 hours of unprotected sex.

EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTION MYTH

"It is a hormonal bomb that will ruin my cycle”

WRONG: The hormones contained in oral emergency contraception can alter your menstruations (period), during the cycle you take them. This means after intake your next period might be on time, or earlier, or later than normal.

After this your cycle normally returns to its regular pattern.

(Source: ellaone.com)

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  contraception health plan b

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

