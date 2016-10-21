CQ's fish protection area increases by 48,000 hectares

THE plans for the expansion of the existing Fitzroy River declared Fish Habitat Area were announced yesterday with the aim to further protect the Great Barrier Reef and bring in a better haul for fishers.

National Parks and Great Barrier Reef Minister, Dr Steven Miles made the announcement with the support of Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne.

"The declaration to expand this Fish Habitat Area included an additional 48,000 hectares of the Fitzroy Delta and Keppel Bay delivers just what the people ordered, following overwhelming public support for this measure," Dr Miles said.

"I know many people will be celebrating the news that Fitzroy River Fish Habitat Area has been significantly expanded," Dr Miles said.

More than 500 submissions were received in relation to the Central Queensland Fish Habitat Area proposals during the public consultation phase of the process, with the vast majority in favour of the declaration.

While a declared fish habitat area protects the specific area against physical disturbance from coastal development, it still allows for legal fishing including commercial.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said this expansion would further protect breeding grounds and critical habitats for barramundi, salmon, mud crabs and other popular species so beloved of recreational fishers.

Mr Byrne said the expansion of the Fitzroy River declared Fish Habitat Area also fulfilled a Queensland Government commitment under the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan.

"These changes will further limit coastal development, protecting the mangroves and estuarine habitats which are a key part in halting the decline in water quality which is so essential to the future health of the Great Barrier Reef," Mr Byrne said.

"The formal creation of the new area marks a great day for the environment, for the region's fishing tourism and for everyone who cares about the preservation of the great lifestyle enjoyed by people in Central Queensland." See page 10 for a map of the declared area.