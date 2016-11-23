New food outlet planned for Central Queensland

FITNESS CENTRE: Sean O'Neill and Jake Standen at the site of a new gym. INSET: Artist's impressions of the health and fitness precinct.

THE developers of a major new Rockhampton health and fitness hub have confirmed the multi-million dollar precinct will include a new food and drink outlet.

While the tenant of the store is yet to be announced, the application before Rockhampton Regional Council will allow the creation of a cafe, coffee shop, restaurant, snack bar or similar venue if approved.

In September, The Morning Bulletin revealed the Kele Property Group would would transform the lot on the corner of Archer and Kent Sts, with a fitness centre recently given council's tick of approval.

Gideon Genade, principal at Reel Planning CQ who are working on the project, yesterday said the 100m2 tenancy would be located inside the new development, which includes a 529m2 indoor sport and recreation gym.

The precinct will also include three smaller tenancies which could include a massage or physiotherapy centre or a retail outlet.

Artist impressionrs of the new health and fitness hub. Kele Property Group

CrossFit CQ and Boxing United have already confirmed they'll be moving in when the project is completed.

Mr Genade said the food and drink outlet proposal, which is now open for public consultation, does not include any alterations from the previously approved centre design.

He said the outlet would capitalise on the synergy between healthy food options and fitness outlets, with many people expected to visit the complex for multiple purposes.

The site opposite popular Samos Fish Bar is still sitting vacant, but Mr Genade said construction was expected to start in coming months given council's approval of the site as a whole.

The food and drink outlet development proposal is open for public comment from tomorrow to December 14. See Classifieds for more information.