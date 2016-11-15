32°
New franchise opportunity coming to Central Queensland

15th Nov 2016 5:06 PM
FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY: Laser Clinics Australia is looking to expand with a Rockhampton franchise.
FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY: Laser Clinics Australia is looking to expand with a Rockhampton franchise.

THERE'S a new business opportunity for Rockhampton, with an award winning franchise looking to expand in Central Queensland.

Laser Clinics Australia is one of the nation's leading providers of laser hair removal, skin treatments and cosmetic injections.

The first clinic opened eight years ago and, with more than 70 clinics now operating nationally, the franchise is expanding to Rockhampton.

General manager Tim Sinclair said the business was actively expanding in Queensland, having also opened clinics in Townsville, Helensvale and Broadbeach.

"We have invested heavily in the latest state of the art equipment - placing us at the forefront of technology in Queensland, where many competitors are still using IPL,” he said.

"For our Queensland clients this means greater access to our affordable, safe, results driven services.”

Each Laser Clinic Australia location is a 50/50 partnership between the franchisee and the company.

They are looking for "motivated individuals who will be empowered to take on the day-to-day responsibilities of running a successful clinic”.

For further information, please contact Liz Seeto at Laser Clinics Australia, email franchising@laserclinics

.com.au or call 0402 171 399.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
