New friends made and a couple of kilos kicked

SEA FM's Banksy and Pinky on their Kick the Kilos campaign trail.

IT WAS meant to be a safe walk to shed a few pounds but Banksy and Pinky got a little more than they bargained for.

On route supporting The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos campaign where the Sea FM pair's live call was interrupted by an unwanted guest.

"We've been walking the show since 6am,” Pinky said recording live on air.

"Walking 15 minutes per day can extend your life by three years....”

Mid-sentence a plover swooped the shock jocks in attack. Their call was disturbed as they screamed and ran for it.

Aside from the scare, the walk was a success.

READ: What the pair had to say leading up to the walk.

They walked just under eight kilometres in the three hours of air time, one lap further than their goal.

Banksy and Pinky will bring their same live show to Gladstone tomorrow hoping to meet as many new people as possible, just like yesterday.

"We met two new Capras players, a cross dresser named Corey - soon to be Corina and that plover,” Pinky recalled.

"We had two horses and their riders join us, heaps of motorists honking their horns, a new mother and her bub and friends who stopped for a chat.

"It was an action packed morning but everyone enjoyed it. The pit stop was great for refreshments and the lucky listener who won a FitBit. We are both really looking forward to getting out on the streets again in Gladstone.”