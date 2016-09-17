28°
News

New Keppel Sands fire station offers better protection

17th Sep 2016 8:00 AM

THE Keppel Sands community will be better-protected from fires after the official opening of its new fire station today.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga will represent Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Bill Byrne at the opening, and said the new station would help the Keppel Sands Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers continue to protect their community.

"This station is a much-needed base for RFS volunteers who deliver essential, life-saving services to Keppel Sands and surrounds," Mrs Lauga said.

"There are 26 dedicated volunteers who make up the Keppel Sands Rural Fire Brigade, 20 of whom are operationally trained.

"They are now better-equipped to help protect their community with the new station providing Incident Coordination Centre capabilities, as well as storage for two appliances, volunteer amenities, catering and training facilities and emergency refuge for the community."

"In the past financial year, this brigade provided a primary response at eight incidents and two planned hazard reduction burns, as well as support to neighbouring areas when needed," Mrs Lauga said.

"Keppel Sands RFB services 23 square kilometres and has been an integral part of this community for almost 40 years.

"The brigade now has a dedicated base to continue serving and helping their community for many more years to come," said Mrs Lauga.

The $178,000 station was built by CQ Sheds and Concrete, and mostly funded by the brigade, as well as from the QFES, Livingstone Shire Council grant, the Council for the Australiann Federation Australia and fundraising by the Emu Park community.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne, brittany lauga, emergency services, keppel sands, qfes

