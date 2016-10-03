New project will meet demand for waste disposal

WORKS are set to begin on the $7.16 million Moranbah Resource Recovery Centre Expansion and Improvement Project.

The tender was awarded to engineering company GHD Pty Ltd by Isaac Regional Council on September 27 at the council meeting.

The $7.16 million project will include a new landfill cell, storm-water and leachate ponds and enable bulk waste handling.

This modern refuse transfer station will improve hygiene and safety for the community and extend the landfill's lifespan.

Mayor Anne Baker said GHD bring extensive experience to the project which was partially funded by a government grant.

"With the capacity of the current landfill expected to be exhausted in the next 1 to 2 years, this project is vital to meeting demand for waste disposal in the region and improving environmental performance.

"The Queensland Government providing $3.58 million through Round 1 of the Building our Regions program made this project a reality.

"Isaac Regional Council matched the Queensland Government's $3.58 million grant," she said.