New Stockland stores an early Christmas present

NEED a new look for the Christmas party this year?

Hold off planning it for a few weeks.

In early December, Stockland Rockhampton will welcome Ally Fashion back to the city just in time for the holiday season.

The popular fashion brand first opened in Rockhampton when the centre was redeveloped in 2009, but closed last year.

The brand will be back bigger and better than ever, with Stockland Rockhampton centre manager Andrew Provan confirming Ally Fashion would take up a new 151sq m store between Sussan and Noni B.

"We're very excited to welcome women's fashion retailer, Ally Fashion to the centre in a few weeks,” he said.

"With over 50 new styles arriving in store very week, Ally Fashion will be well loved by the women of Rockhampton this Christmas party season.”

"Stockland is experiencing high demand from retailers who are eager to open new stores at Stockland Rockhampton and throughout Queensland.

"We're continuing to introduce exciting new stores at Stockland Rockhampton and to provide an even better retail experience.”

But it's not just retail stores which are moving to the shopping centre.

A Stockland Rockhampton spokesperson confirmed cafe Stellarossa would be opened by Christmas.

With the return of Ally Fashion during peak shopping season comes plenty of job opportunities.

While the company can't specify the number of people who will be employed at the store, they are looking for people with a range of experience for full time, part time and casual positions.

There will be extra Christmas casual positions available during the holiday period.

To apply, contact careers@allyfashion.com.

In the lead up to Christmas, Stockland Rockhampton will also be hosting Sensory Santa from December 4 to 11 from 8am to 10am.