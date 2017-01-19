New trade deals in mix after PNG tour of CQ

Federal Member for Flynn Ken ODowd, Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Australias Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt, PNG Minister for Trade, Commerce and Industry Richard Maru inspecting Australian Reproductive Technologies (ART) facilities with ARTs Brett Sundel.

BEEF and business were at the top of the agenda when Papua New Guinea delegates toured the Flynn and Capricornia regions yesterday.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd explored new business relationships between PNG and CQ during the visit by PNG Minister for Trade, Commerce and Industry Richard Maru OBE.

Australian Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt, from Bundaberg, hosted the visit which Ms Landry said was an opportunity for CQ to showcase its health education and beef production services.

"We welcome the PNG Minister to the area to see what we have to offer their country to develop their skills and economy, because it could lead to new trade deals that would benefit local organisations and jobs here in Central Queensland," Ms Landry said.

"Developing stronger economic ties in the South Pacific is important and this visit offers possible opportunities for CQUniversity to foster stronger partnerships overseas and also represents a great opportunity for Central Queensland beef production technology to be used in other South Pacific nations.”

The delegation visited key cattle IVF station Australian Reproduction Technologies at Mt Chalmers between Rockhampton and Emu Park.

The centre, operated by Dr Simon Walton, advises countries across the globe on improving the genetics in their beef herds. The site includes cattle from esteemed stud breeders in Flynn.

CQUniversity allied health clinic dentist check : Australias Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt, Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, PNG Minister for Trade, Commerce and Industry Richard Maru and Federal Member for Flynn Ken ODowd inspect CQUniversitys health education program. Contributed

CQUniversity was the next stop for the tour group with a tour of the allied health clinic and a discussing about nursing and health training on the agenda.

They also toured CQUniversity's agricultural research precinct to learn more about Central Queensland beef and dryland rice research.

Mr O'Dowd, who worked in PNG for some years in his youth and served as Chair on the Joint Standing Committee for Trade and Investment Growth, remarked on the importance of trade with PNG.

"Relationships with our nearest neighbours are hugely important and the opportunity to assist PNG with developing their ag sector excites me,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"There's no question, Minister Maru has pulled the right rein coming to Central Queensland to investigate our beef industry -after all, this is the beef capital of Australia.

"There are clearly exciting opportunities for Australian involvement beyond the resources sector to make meaningful contributions in the developing economy of Papua New Guinea.

"I look forward to seeing Central Queensland capitalise on these."