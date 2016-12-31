34°
Newbies keen to set sail this summer

31st Dec 2016 2:53 PM
SAIL AWAY: Brett Pearson from Keppel Bay Sailing Club leads the pack.
SAIL AWAY: Brett Pearson from Keppel Bay Sailing Club leads the pack.

MORE people than ever before have discovered sailing, and Keppel Bay Sailing Club plans to see the trend continue.

Sailing Coordinator Brent Pearson said record numbers of young people had signed up for the club's school holiday programs and twilight sailing for all ages is seeing up to 30 people at each session.

"I often speak to teens and adults who would love to learn to sail so we have designed a Discover Sailing Course specifically tailored for adults," Mr Pearson said.

"Participants learn the fundamental skills of sailing and are introduced to the fun of dinghy sailing in a safe and supportive environment...it is a bucket load of fun."

The next Start Sailing program is on February 18-19.

"We look after everything you need to get you started; boat hire, life jacket and qualified instructors who are there for you every step of the way," Mr Pearson said.

"Essentially, we have tripled our numbers for every course we run and to be honest, it is just fabulous to see more people becoming involved with such a healthy outdoor recreation.

"I look forward to the New Year where we will continue to grow the sport."

KBSC manager Julie Strudwick said the increased interest in sailing was a reflection of the clubs successes, as well as greater awareness of the need to live a healthy life.

"We live in such a wonderful natural environment, it really isn't hard to understand people wanting to take full advantage of our great weather and the lovely waters of Keppel Bay," Ms Strudwick said.

"Keppel Bay Sailing Club is dedicated to the sport of sailing, youth development, encouraging healthy living with outdoor recreation and has a huge commitment to the community.

"We are thrilled with the ever increasing numbers of people participating and will continue to encourage people to come along and join the fun.

"Sailing can be enjoyed through competition or simply enjoyed recreationally and it is well suited to people of all ages."

For more information, contact Keppel Bay Sailing Club on 4939 9500

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  keppel bay sailing

