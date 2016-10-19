Next generation of ballerinas ready to take centre stage

L-R Taliah Edwards being coached by Tamara Hanton from Queensland Ballet conducting a workshop at Beverley Prange Dance Centre in Rockhampton.

GROWING up in regional Queensland, having the chance to dance alongside the state's best ballerinas would have been a dream come true for Tamara Hanton.

Now a professional dancer herself, Tamara is passing on her expertise to the next generation of performers.

The students at the Beverley Prange Dance Centre were on Sunday lucky enough to welcome Tamara to their studio where she put them through their paces and polished their technique.

Tamara grew up dancing in Bundaberg, but moved to South-East Queensland after high school to pursue a career on the stage.

ELEGANCE ON STAGE: Tamara Hanton from Queensland Ballet conducting a workshop at Beverley Prange Dance Centre in Rockhampton. LEFT: Tamara demonstrates technique to Taliah Edwards. Chris Ison ROK161016cballet5

After two years of the Queensland Ballet's pre-professional program, Tamara joined the company where she has danced for a decade.

She said it was great to share her experiences with a new generation of stars.

The dance school was chosen to host the visit as part of Suncorp's Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition which will give one young dancer the chance to win a walk-on role in Queensland Ballet's The Nutcracker on December 17.

Finalists will be flown to Brisbane for a behind-the-scenes meeting with company dancers and a look at the daily life of a professional performer.

One dancer will be chosen for the walk-on role and receive other prizes.

Wish Upon a Ballet Star

Win a chance to perform with the Queensland Ballet

Open to children aged three to 13

Nominate here by uploading a creative photo and 100 word entry describing why ballet is important

10 finalists announced November 14, winner announced November 25

Tamara said it was a great opportunity for young dancers, especially those from regional areas.

She said it was good to be able to reach out to students in areas which may not see as much ballet as South-East Queensland.

However, things have changed from her childhood.

"I didn't really see much ballet too often,” she said.

"In Australia it's a really quite hard industry because there are only three ballet companies you can go for, so it's always going to be quite difficult to get into the ballet industry. You always have injuries to face and it's hard on the body, but ... it's kind of happened pretty easily for me.”