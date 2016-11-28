Nicole raises $17,000 in one year for charity

HELPING people is Nicole Parlett's passion.

From conquering the Kokoda Trail Trek to baking countless cakes and cookies for charity, the 33-year-old Rockhampton woman dedicates her spare time to supporting those in need.

On Saturday, Ms Parlett was one of four recipients of CanerFREE Challenge awards at a special Cancer Council Queensland (CCQ) CQ event at Frenchville Sports Club.

The CancerFREE Challenge campaign rewards and acknowledges CCQ's most talented fundraisers in the state by inviting them to fundraise and compete for the rights to name a research grant.

Having raised more than $17,000 in 2016, Ms Parlett, who is a property manager at Ray White Gracemere, walked away with the Highest Fundraising Individal 2016 award, which she said was a great honour.

"There was trivia nights, sausage sizzles, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, Daffodil Day and much more," Ms Parlett said of her fundraising efforts.

"I am shocked to win the award. I didn't know how much I had done and didn't feel I had a done a lot at all so I'm really shocked.

"It has been a busy 12 months. I also did the Kokoda Challenge this year raising money for Beyond Blue which was really good."

Ms Parlett said her passion for fundraising was sparked by a Relay For Life event.

"This is my third year of being involved. The first year was just doing a Relay For Life team and then my second year I came on board for the Relay For Life committee in Rockhampton and then took on the CancerFREE Challenge and did both this year as well.

"I have had family and friends affected by cancer, but it is just everywhere. Everywhere you go someone is affected by cancer and I just think you need to do what you can to raise awareness, even if you're just saving one person's life it's a lot."

Ms Parlett wished to thank fellow volunteer Alison Moody for her help throughout the year.

Another three awards were presented at the event, including a 35 Years of Service Award extended to Rockhampton's Joy McCartney for her hard word.

Other award winners included the Wot Eva Gos Rockhampton team which won the Highest Fundraising Team for 2016 for their staggering $51K effort and the CCQ Gladstone Branch who clinched the Highest Fundraising Branch 2016 gong for their $27K effort which is expected to increase through their Christmas Wrapping stall next month.

Kaye Kidd from Wot Eva Gos said the team of about 15 ladies had been working together for 14 years with their annual masquerade ball a highlight of the year.

The team is already planning for their August 2016 event.

Gladstone's Ros Newberry credited her brach's award to team work and energy and passion for the cause.