'No decision made' on Shoalwater expansion areas or acquisitions: Minister

IN an ongoing battle over the proposed Defence Force expansion of Shoalwater Bay, Senator Matt Canavan says Labor is paying politics with the country's long term national security.

The Minister for Northern Australia's comments come the same day Shadow Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Joel Fitzgibbon is touring the area, visiting farmers and other people who would be impacted by the proposal.

The Defence Force's plan has been met with steep opposition from state Labor politician Bill Byrne, Senator Pauline Hanson, local mayors, land owners and community members since it was revealed there would be a possibility for the involuntary acquisition of land.

But Mr Canavan today said the Australian Government had not made a decision on what areas it would expand around the Shoalwater Bay training area, or whether there will be any compulsory acquisitions.

He said KPMG was undertaking a comprehensive social and economic impact assessment of the expansion plan, and encouraged landowners and the community to become involved and provide feedback.

"We respect the rights of landowners, and if the Government is to acquire any land, we will do so on just terms. We will not leave people behind,” he said.

"Defence will only propose the acquisition of land to Government if it is absolutely necessary to meet military training requirements.

"The Australian Government would prefer to make any acquisitions on a voluntary basis.”

Mr Canavan made a focus on security, and the "investment” the expansion would be to the Australian Defence Force's strength.

He also hit out at Labor over the construction of the Rookwood Weir project.

"These upgrades will ensure that new weapons and equipment can be used at Shoalwater Bay and large scale training exercises involving thousands of personnel from the Navy, Army and Air Force can be accommodated safely and sustainably,” Mr Canavan said.

"Labor is cynically playing politics with Australia's long term national security and jeopardising billions of dollars of investment in regional Australia.

"If the Labor Party really cared about agriculture in Central Queensland, they would commit to building Rookwood Weir - a project that will double agricultural production in our region. By shackling themselves to the Greens on dams and water, Labor is recklessly denying jobs to people in Central Queensland.”