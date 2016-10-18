'No major spike' in child crime

DESPITE recent reports of serious juvenile crime, the word from police is the problem hasn't gotten any worse.

The most recent shocking example of juvenile delinquency was late last week when a 12, 14 and 16-year-old allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle.

The three boys broke into a man's home, took his car keys and went for a joy ride, eventually rolling the car on Belmont Rd in Parkhurst.

The 12-year-old, who has an extensive history of property crime, was remanded in custody by police (for at least one night) and will continue to be dealt with by the children's court (which is closed proceedings).

Acting Detective Superintendent and Regional Crime Coordinator for the Central Region Darrin Shadlow said although there had been no discernible increase in the juvenile crime problem, it takes more than police power to improve statistics.

"There's no major spike," Ac Det Sup Shadlow said.

"It's not just a policing issue, it's a lot of different agencies that need to be involved.

"We deal with them as we would a 16 year old, but the courts may see things differently especially when they are so young.

"Juveniles are part of the problem, but it's not all juveniles."

It's estimated there's dozens of juveniles contributing to the crime problem, but adults are still major players.

One man has been charged with 111 property offences and is due to face court on October, 24.

He began stealing cars from The Range before moving onto Parkhurst.

With approximately two to three Rockhampton break- ins every day, police have dedicated officers for property crime.

The public is urged to stay vigilant when it comes to securing their home and vehicle.