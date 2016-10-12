30°
News

'No negatives' to Rocky ring road

Trinette Stevens
| 12th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
RING ROAD: SMW Group workshop manager Scott Stevens is an enthusiastic supporter of the Western Bypass
RING ROAD: SMW Group workshop manager Scott Stevens is an enthusiastic supporter of the Western Bypass Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SCOTT Stevens can't see a single negative about the western bypass.

The SMW director said the 22km project, which would stretch from the Yeppen roundabout sweeping around the airport to a third bridge crossing to reach the current highway at Parkhurst, would get all the heavy transport out of town.

On Sunday, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and former mayoral candidate Dominic Doblo announced their joint support for fast-tracking the ring road.

The push comes as Mackay's government funded $580m ring-road gets closer to a start despite the former boom mining city going through an ongoing economic spiral since the project was approved.

The costings for Rockhampton's own ring road are over $1 billion, but Mr Stevens yesterday said it was well worth the investment.

He even gave three reasons why.

"We have a big enough issue with all the cattle. This would halve our problem,” Mr Stevens said.

"It is great project that we need for the area, that's one.

"It will free up the traffic, that's two.

"And three, it will be great for the heavy loads because they won't have to go through town.”

Mr Stevens said any concerns about the bypass negatively impacting visitors through Rockhampton was ill conceived.

"I really can't find a negative. People talk about bypassing the town, Rocky is a town of distance, people will stop here on the way from Brisbane,” he said.

"We are not chasing money away from the town, truck drivers don't stop in here. They're on a mission, they're express freight.”

But Mr Stevens said the bypass was ten years too late.

He believes the project should be prioritised before the Rookwood Weir.

"I'd say it should have been started in 2006. We could have been the biggest transport hub in Queensland,” he said.

"This is something that needs to happen.

"There are just pluses everywhere for this.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Inquest to examine care after brain tumour surgery

Inquest to examine care after brain tumour surgery

It was her on first day in her new career as a registered nurse that Ann Louise Parsons realised something was wrong.

Support has 'waned' on Convention Centre for Rocky

An artist's impression of Rockhampton's proposed stadium and convention centre.

It was proposed that the centre be re-scoped

'No negatives' to Rocky ring road

RING ROAD: SMW Group workshop manager Scott Stevens is an enthusiastic supporter of the Western Bypass

Scott even gave three reasons why.

Free boot camp a huge success

Jane Fleming from Live Life Get Active in Rockhampton

Free bootcamps launch in Rockhampton

Local Partners

Having a laugh to help mental health

Mental health can be a scary topic to talk about, but one local business is bringing some joy to the situation, donning silly hats for a good cause.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Quad bike rider 'almost hung' after wire trap set

A local man "almost hung himself” on wire across a track.

A weekend of fun was soured by a harmful prank.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

1980s icon in Rocky

Night Dive II - oil, acrylic, enamel and oil crayon on linen, 120 x 181 by Ken Done

Australian artist Ken Done to host talk, book signing in Rocky

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Tidy Unit in Convenient Location!

7/6 Thurston Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This tidy 2 bedroom unit is situated on the top floor of the 2 storey complex close to Schools, Hospitals, Shopping conveniences and transport. Additional features...

ON TOP OF TANBY ‘OFFERS OVER $350,000’

13 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ... Offers Over...

This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ocean & hinterland views. • One Acre fully serviced – underground power & water •...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: ONSITE. This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 NOW $355,000

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

Price Slashed $19,000 - Motivated Sellers

310 Halford Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $250,000

Be quick to inspect this low maintenance three bedroom home in Frenchville. This home is neat and tidy with a modern kitchen and air-conditioned living area and...

9.608 Hectares in Bungundarra

4/487 Bungundarra, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the ... $255,000

This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the big country out this way. Just a short drive from town out past St Brendans College. This block has a few...

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off