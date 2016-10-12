'No negatives' to Rocky ring road

RING ROAD: SMW Group workshop manager Scott Stevens is an enthusiastic supporter of the Western Bypass

SCOTT Stevens can't see a single negative about the western bypass.

The SMW director said the 22km project, which would stretch from the Yeppen roundabout sweeping around the airport to a third bridge crossing to reach the current highway at Parkhurst, would get all the heavy transport out of town.

On Sunday, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and former mayoral candidate Dominic Doblo announced their joint support for fast-tracking the ring road.

The push comes as Mackay's government funded $580m ring-road gets closer to a start despite the former boom mining city going through an ongoing economic spiral since the project was approved.

The costings for Rockhampton's own ring road are over $1 billion, but Mr Stevens yesterday said it was well worth the investment.

He even gave three reasons why.

"We have a big enough issue with all the cattle. This would halve our problem,” Mr Stevens said.

"It is great project that we need for the area, that's one.

"It will free up the traffic, that's two.

"And three, it will be great for the heavy loads because they won't have to go through town.”

Mr Stevens said any concerns about the bypass negatively impacting visitors through Rockhampton was ill conceived.

"I really can't find a negative. People talk about bypassing the town, Rocky is a town of distance, people will stop here on the way from Brisbane,” he said.

"We are not chasing money away from the town, truck drivers don't stop in here. They're on a mission, they're express freight.”

But Mr Stevens said the bypass was ten years too late.

He believes the project should be prioritised before the Rookwood Weir.

"I'd say it should have been started in 2006. We could have been the biggest transport hub in Queensland,” he said.

"This is something that needs to happen.

"There are just pluses everywhere for this.”