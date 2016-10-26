No plans to close Rockhampton venue

NO CLOSURE: CQ Leagues Club chairman Geoff Murphy says there are no plans to close the club, although members have been asked to support the venue through tough economic times.

ALTHOUGH there are no immediate plans to close the CQ Leagues Club, members have been asked to support the venue as it rides out a trading slump.

Club chairman Geoff Murphy yesterday confirmed a public meeting had taken place over a week ago where members were asked to show their support for the Rockhampton venue.

It's understood the club has struggled during the region's ongoing economic slump as other outlets in the entertainment sector also report trade falling away at many restaurants, eateries and bars in the city.

Inner-city bar Chango Chango closed earlier this year after just over a year of trading while the nearby Cambridge Hotel was shut down in 2015 and then demolished.

Mr Murphy said CQ Leagues Club would not be closing at this stage.

"There's no decision about the club closing and has never been a decision about the club closing,” he said.

"We did tell them (members) at the meeting if we didn't get support and didn't get things back on track, we might have to look at that as an alternative, but that's all.

"We're re-visiting is on a regular basis.

"At each board meeting we're re-visiting it.”

The club was formerly known as Brothers Leagues Club, with the name changed to the CQ Leagues Club in 2009 to support a bid for a National Rugby League team in the region.

The CQ NRL Bid Team acquired the licensed club, built in the 1970s, in the same year.