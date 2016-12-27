No risks means no rewards

TO the disrespected who are afraid to demand respect, know your worth and cut ties with toxic people who don't show you the proper treatment because respect shouldn't be requested, people with good intentions naturally show it.

To the girl who swears she will never take the leap of faith for a guy, do it because he just may catch you. To the guy who is too afraid to approach a girl who could bring him a lifetime of happiness, do it because taking a chance is better than never knowing.

To the introvert who is afraid to stand up for themselves, do it because even in a world that does not stop talking, your feelings and happiness matter and your voice deserves to be heard.

To the extrovert who hides their true struggles behind the mask that is your exuberant personality, confide in people because while your happy-go-lucky presence is so refreshing within society, you are allowed to have your serious moments and admit that you are not okay.

To the brutal bullies who thrive off of other people's pain and suffering, you can only run from your own problems for so long. Hurting others is a coward's way of dealing with personal struggles and eventually your main problem will be karma knocking at your door. Change your ways willingly before karma makes you.

To the imaginative minded, don't ever apologise for your raging levels of creativity because you and your innovative ideas paint this world using a brighter colour palette.

To the broken-hearted, don't be afraid to love again because not everyone out there is a heart breaker.

To the fearful, face your demons, be spontaneous, be bold and watch as your fears start to fade away. Anything is possible when you make the transition from timid to tenacious.

Stepping out of our comfort zone isn't always easy but life outside that zone can be quite extraordinary.

Every chance we take and every choice we make all lead us to where we want to be.

So live in the moment, follow your heart while listening to logic, take good care of yourself and remember taking risks leads to rewards.