No time frame on when broken boom gates will be fixed

Noon: QUEENSLAND Rail are organising staff to do traffic control at a location where boom gates have become stuck and are causing a traffic hazard.

Reports indicate the railway staff will relieve Queensland Police Service at the boom gates on Denison and Fitzroy St as it is unknown when the boom gates will be fixed.

10.15AM: TRAFFIC is being diverted after train boom gates on Denison and Fitzroy St suffered an electrical fault this morning, causing them to remain down.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police were called to the scene just before 9am as traffic was banking up and members of the public were becoming abusive.

Police will continue to redirect southbound traffic while waiting for an electrician to arrive on scene and fix the fault.

Updates to follow.