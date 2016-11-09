Trump's Yeppoon family not celebrating

HE may have rallied the United States of America, but Donald Trump has failed to get the support of his Yeppoon relatives.

The local Mr and Mrs Trump, first names withheld at their request, said their Australian relatives had ventured to Trump Towers in search of answers over the blood link.

"That's something that we wouldn't say yes to," Mrs Trump said today when questioned whether she and her husband were related to the development mogul turned controversial Republican candidate, turned 45th President of the United States.

READ: Find the latest on Donald Trump's victory and the US election here

"We have got relatives in Western Australia and they went over and my son also went over and they went to Trump Tower and they went in and said, 'is there any possibility we could talk to someone in the Trump office because our name is Trump and we would like to find out if we are related?'," Mrs Trump explained.

She said their search for the truth was trumped when "no one would come out and talk" to them.

"We can't see any resemblance... we do not have that hair at all, we are all dark headed," Mrs Trump laughed.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci

Though distancing themselves from the namesake, the Trumps joined the rest of the world on the edge of their seats today as the man whose slogans 'make America great again' and 'I will build a great wall' proved popular enough rhetoric among Americans to deliver him the presidency.

Much to the disappointment of Yeppoon's Mrs Trump, who was backing Hillary Clinton all the way.

"I personally would have preferred Hillary to get in, I think she has more of an understanding of politics than he has, but who knows? You can't pick what people are going to do," she said.

The Trump's link to the US election runs deeper, with friends corresponding from Mexico.

"I just feel for the people over there, it's a difficult situation," she said.

"We have got Mexican friends, they said we may not be able to get out, there may be a big wall there before they can get home."

READ: Canadian immigration site crashes as Americans seek to leave

READ: Australia's All Ordinaries share market tumble as Trump leads

While Mrs Trump said they had not copped the backlash which which comes with the name, her son had been on the wrong end of some apparent anti-Trump action.

"My son in Canberra, he has been down there 25 years and he has 'Trump' number plates and had no problem," she said.

"Then he went to Sydney on the weekend and they ripped the number plates off and threw them on the ground when they were in the shops. So the wife had to drive back to Sydney with the little one with the plates on the dashboard on the car on the weekend.

We haven't got backlash - we have been here a long time and my husband was born here in Yeppoon.

"We have no idea (if we are related) - they wouldn't answer any questions anyway and to be honest at the moment it's a bit iffy to have his name."