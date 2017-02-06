North Rocky Golf Club bandits get an unwelcome shock

North Rockhampton Golf Club president Kevin Young surveys the damage to a roller door casued on the weekend by someone trying to break in to the clubhouse.

IF NOT for a security alarm doing its job, the North Rockhampton Golf Club might have lost everything.

Club president Kevin Young was awoken at 12.20am last week by Chubb Security informing him of two alarms gone off at his beloved golf club.

North Rockhampton Golf Club targeted by theives: A hole was cut through a roller door at the North Rockhampton Golf Club as thieves tried breaking in to the clubhouse.

While Kevin considered waiting until morning he bravely decided to check out the club immediately.

"Normally if one alarm goes off you might leave it till the morning, some times it might just be an animal setting it off," Kevin said.

"But because two went off I quickly came out, walked in and opened the door and saw the gaping hole in the roller door.

"I backed up very fast and called the police."

Thankfully, the alarms did the trick and the burglars scattered the scene.

"The next morning I checked the tills, pokies, the bar and nothing was gone. I'd say they would have got an awful fright when the alarm went off, it makes a huge racket," he said.

"They thought they had disabled the alarms when they cut the fuse boxes. But they hadn't."

Despite no money lost, the club will be forced to replace the roller door. Not to mention the psychological blow to the club and its hard-working volunteers.

"It is sad and very annoying, you go to all this trouble to put time and funds into the club and this happens," he said.

"It will cost $2,000 to fix the door. We do rely on our volunteers to get by but the club is a very happy club at the moment."

To rub salt into the club's wounds, vandals graffitied the board Kevin put up to hide the hole. With some strong language written over the top.

Last week's attempted theft is part of a number of business break-ins around the Rockhampton region.

Businesses in Wandal, Kawana and Park Avenue were entered or attempted to be entered across a three-day period.

Police are seeking information in relation to a break and enter to a unit in Charles St, Berserker between February 3 and 4.

The thieves gained entry through a locked door and damaged the unit.

Offenders also entered a home in Stewart St, Gracemere to steal keys enabling them access into a Holden Commodore utility.

Police are urging all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property. By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and properly secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim to an opportunist crime.