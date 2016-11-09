35°
Not guilty verdict for accused man

Madeline McDonald
| 9th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
court
court file

A MAN accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old boy and asking him for oral sex was found not guilty yesterday in the Rockhampton District Court.

At 2.30pm the jury delivered the verdict which saw the man discharged of one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The man was accused of exposing himself to the boy in the Rockhampton Regional Library toilets on December 15 last year.

Crown Prosecutor Alexandra Baker argued to the court that the man locked the door of the toilet cubicle, exposed his penis to the boy and suggested the boy perform oral sex on him. But during the trial, which lasted two days, barrister Ross Lo Monaco denied those allegations and suggested the boy had walked in on the man using the toilet and had been yelled at by the man to get out.

Mr Lo Monaco also suggested the boy made up the allegations after he was yelled at.

During the crown's closing statement Ms Baker told the jury the boy had acknowledged he'd had some "difficulty remembering some details” but that the way the complaint came about and the evidence given "did not sit well with the theory that this was some malicious story from the mind of a 12-year-old boy”.

In Mr Lo Monaco's closing statement he told the court they needed to consider if the alleged victim was an honest or credible source.

"The sort of detail given to you is entirely inconsistent,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
A MAN accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old boy and asking him for oral sex was found not guilty yesterday in the Rockhampton District Court.

