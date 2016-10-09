34°
News

Not-guilty verdict in grievous bodily harm trial

Chloe Lyons
| 8th Oct 2016 12:00 PM
Court
Court Chris Ison ROK221012ccourt6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PLUMBER has been found not-guilty of grievous bodily harm against his co-worker.

Nathan James Adams' verdict was delivered in the Rockhampton District Court last Friday where it was alleged he punched his co-worker in the face after a night of drinking.

The pair, along with another co-worker, had been drinking back-and-forth between a pub and the caravan park where they were staying after working 10 days straight.

The complainant suffered a fractured eye socket and required surgery.

During the course of the trial the court saw photos of the complainant's injuries and body camera footage from Adams' arresting officer.

His arresting officer was called on to give evidence as well as the complainant and a doctor.

The doctor was from a clinic specialising in facial surgery and told the court injuries like the complainant's were usually caused my blunt force trauma.

He also told the court this could occur from a fist or elbow to the face or a fall into a barstool as the defence alleged could have happened to the complainant.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime, grevious bodily harm, not guilty, rockhampton district court

New degree builds student employment

New degree builds student employment

CQUniversity is preparing students for a number of different career paths in the construction industry

Crews resolve Canoona fire

Queensland Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE: Fire crews have resolved a fire in the Canoona area

Band leaves state champs on high note

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver Band.

Capricornia Silver Band celebrates success at State championships.

Betty and Joy head back into the big blue

Turtle rehab's Eddy Gleizes shows Astaria and Hunter Ramsay one of two turtles being released into the wild.

Turtle buddies head back to the sea after rehab

Local Partners

Increased child safety workers being put on front-line

'Families that are coming to the attention of child safety are increasingly complex, there's domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse and mental illness'

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Crews resolve Canoona fire

Queensland Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE: Fire crews have resolved a fire in the Canoona area

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Band leaves state champs on high note

Band leaves state champs on high note

Capricornia Silver Band members are still celebrating following their success at the recent State Band Championships in Redcliffe on Queen's Birthday weekend.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

The Location Everyone Is Looking For!

244 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $398,000

200m from Frenchville State School, this one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! The Double Storey Brick home with 9ft ceilings boasts a great outlook...

Stylish and Spacious Home in Frenchville!

319 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This home has been reduced to sell with motivated owners who have committed elsewhere. This hot property will tick all of your boxes with a great 773m2 block. It...

SNAP UP THIS TOP INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY- IN FRENCHVILLE- $267,000

353 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $267,000

This beautifully presented, 2 storey family home, right in the heart of Frenchville is just perfect for the 1st home buyer, families, singles, couples and smart...

Drastically REDUCED! Going, going, GONE!

9 Callistemon Close, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $499,990

Imagine yourself living in this stunning architecturally designed home overlooking the Archer Ranges in the exclusive Frenchville locale. Breathtaking views, no...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 5 $469,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Country Living with a Pool and Spa

239 Mount Usher Road, Bouldercombe 4702

House 3 2 4 $375,000

If you are looking for peaceful living just out of town where you can grow all your own fruit and veggies, enjoy the hot summer months in the large inground pool...

Country Living with pool and Shed

226 Mount Usher Road, Bouldercombe 4702

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Have you always wanted to move out of town and raise the family in the country but still be handy to Rocky? This beautifully property is located in Bouldercombe...

Brilliant Ultra Modern Makeover-Just Move In!

181 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will absolutely love this amazing ultra modern makover, 181 Stamford Street, has to offer YOUR FAMILY. This fantastic, spacious highset home offers a new...

Large 4 bedroom Gable with Rumpus

195A Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $295,000

A beautiful highset weatherboard gable home with 4 bedrooms and internal stairs down to the rumpus room, then into the garage where there is 2 car accommodation...

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public