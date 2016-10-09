Not-guilty verdict in grievous bodily harm trial

A PLUMBER has been found not-guilty of grievous bodily harm against his co-worker.

Nathan James Adams' verdict was delivered in the Rockhampton District Court last Friday where it was alleged he punched his co-worker in the face after a night of drinking.

The pair, along with another co-worker, had been drinking back-and-forth between a pub and the caravan park where they were staying after working 10 days straight.

The complainant suffered a fractured eye socket and required surgery.

During the course of the trial the court saw photos of the complainant's injuries and body camera footage from Adams' arresting officer.

His arresting officer was called on to give evidence as well as the complainant and a doctor.

The doctor was from a clinic specialising in facial surgery and told the court injuries like the complainant's were usually caused my blunt force trauma.

He also told the court this could occur from a fist or elbow to the face or a fall into a barstool as the defence alleged could have happened to the complainant.