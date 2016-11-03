Nursery is a blooming success after Cyclone Marcia disaster

Oram's Nursery's Daniel Oram is getting business back to normal after cyclone damage.

AFTER being destroyed by Mother Nature's fury, things are once again blooming at Ann and Daniel Oram's nursery.

The Pink Lily business has been trading since 1953, but faced its toughest challenge rebuilding after Cyclone Marcia and is only now, almost two years on, ready to welcome back customers.

Oram's Nursery was hit hard by the natural disaster, with fences and all shade cloths ripped down, tunnel greenhouses destroyed and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock left to die.

Although the insurance process wasn't too lengthy, Daniel said the production nursery faced a bigger challenge than just rebuilding infrastructure to start trading again.

"One of the biggest things was the lack of power and the lack of water,” he said.

"That just destroyed all the plants. The next thing was the supply of seeds and the cuttings.”

Immediately after the cyclone, Daniel and Ann were out taking photos for the insurance company before starting the huge clean up.

As well as rebuilding tunnel greenhouses and fitting them with new irrigation and heating systems, Daniel and Ann also had to start growing an entire stock of plants from scratch.

All the plants which would usually be used for cuttings had died and the trees producing seeds which would usually be grown were out of season.

Daniel described the experience as "a roller-coaster ride” and said there had been plenty of highs and lows as the insurance and rebuilding process went on.

"I can see how people just can't cope,” he said.

"You see a light at the end of the tunnel and then someone switches it off.”

But the couple are pleased to be up and running once again, with a sea of plants waiting to find new homes when the nursery officially re-opens on Saturday.

Among the plants on offer will be 25 new colours of adenium, one of the nursery's most popular items.