Old and young in Rocky's Park run

86-year-old runner Beth during her Saturday run in the blue pants and floral top

EVERY Saturday at 7am the local community gathers at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens to enjoy a park run together.

The local running group offers an opportunity for the community , male or female, young or old, to come together on a regular basis to enjoy a beautiful park, while getting physically active.

Park Run is a free event, all participants have to do is register before their first ever park run.

Every week the group grabs a post park run coffee in the Gardens Tearooms.

Last Saturday's park run saw a family gathering consisting of four generations which included Beth who is Rockhampton's most mature participant coming in at 86 years young.

Park Runs is a weekly run and is another way Kick the Kilos participants can get their kilometres up on their Strava app.

The Kick the Kilos campaign uses the smart phone app Strava to record the Rockhampton community's progress over 12 weeks, pitting us against other regional towns in Queensland and northern New South Wales.

To sign up to the Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos campaign, download the Strava app in the app Store or Play Store and join the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin Kick the Kilos group, then run or walk as many kilometres as you can.

The town that racks up the biggest distance overall, and per capita, wins.