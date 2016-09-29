Old school toys all the rage

IT SEEMS old school toys are still the favourites, with Lego, puzzles, board games and outdoor toys some of the most popular things being sold at Toyworld Rockhampton.

Although there seems to be an endless supply of toys to choose from, Kellie Mulhall from Toyworld Rockhampton said children were choosing to step away from the screens and embrace classic toys for play-time.

LEGO lovers

The popularity of this Danish toy seems to never wane, with plenty on offer at Toyworld. Alongside classic LEGO bricks, Kellie said the Mindstorns packs, which allow programming, building and coding of robots, were also selling fast.

The modern take on classic LEGO lets people program robots on either tablet or computer.

Old school cool

Kellie said cap guns, frisbees, skipping ropes and other 'old school' toys were flying off the shelves.

With parents wanting kids to get off screens, Kellie said everyone was looking for toys to keep entertained and stay active.

Barbie still bright

She might be over 50, but Barbie is still one of the most popular dolls around.

Kellie said the range of dolls, fashion accessories and other items were always selling well.

Puzzling games

Puzzles and board games are back in fashion if sales at Toyworld Rockhampton are anything to go by.

Kellie said their range of puzzles was constantly needing to be restocked and classic boardgames selling well.

Collections take over

Collectable toys have proved popular this year, with classics like Sylvanian Families selingl well alongside next generation collectables like Shopkins and Beanie Boos.

Kellie also said that the store's range of John Deere toys was also proving popular, with some miniature ride-on quad bikes even allowing smartphone connections.